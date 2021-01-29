Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €249.64 ($293.70).

Several brokerages have weighed in on MEURV. Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

