Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend payment by 32.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

NYSE:MWA opened at $12.05 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MWA. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.22.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,904 shares in the company, valued at $469,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

