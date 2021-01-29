MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €202.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) received a €202.00 ($237.65) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €173.00 ($203.53).

MTX opened at €191.95 ($225.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12-month high of €283.70 ($333.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €208.97 and a 200-day moving average of €173.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.94.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

