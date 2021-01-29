MTM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

HD opened at $278.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.19 and its 200 day moving average is $274.07.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

