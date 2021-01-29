MTM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $59,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.