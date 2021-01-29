MTM Investment Management LLC Takes $275,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $107.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $110.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day moving average is $99.57.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.