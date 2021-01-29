MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 35,182 Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBAL. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBAL stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.94 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

