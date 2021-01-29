MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of WY opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

