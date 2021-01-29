MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,993,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSL opened at $89.00 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

