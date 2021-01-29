MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $389,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

