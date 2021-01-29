MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Alphabet by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,482,000 after purchasing an additional 121,963 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,853.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,770.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,635.89. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,864.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

