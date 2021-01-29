MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Dominion Energy by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,633.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.