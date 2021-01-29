MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $151,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $379.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.