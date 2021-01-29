MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $117.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.03.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

