MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 386.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,848,000 after acquiring an additional 604,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 99.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,211,000 after acquiring an additional 352,858 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $37,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 82.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,652,000 after buying an additional 204,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,933,000 after buying an additional 75,059 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $121.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.13. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,992 shares of company stock worth $647,696 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

