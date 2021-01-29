M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.58 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.85.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $137.35 on Friday. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.12 and a 200-day moving average of $113.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

