MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.42

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 6598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $950.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,195,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,147,000 after acquiring an additional 739,382 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in MSG Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,097,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the third quarter worth about $8,135,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MSG Networks by 30.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 139,913 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSG Networks Company Profile (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

