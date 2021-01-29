MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $448.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $448.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s previous close.

MSCI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.33.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI traded down $7.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $430.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.