MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $1,431,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.3% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $1,641,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.44.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,748. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.82.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

