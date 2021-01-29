Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 719,903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $11,614,000. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 500,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $4,050,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $28.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.