Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 9,475 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 9,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $302,821.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MORF traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,780. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Morphic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,590,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

