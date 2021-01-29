Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 6,623 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 6,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $205,445.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $33.60 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,954,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,590,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,171,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

