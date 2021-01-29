Morgan Stanley Sells 3,814 Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Misonix worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Misonix by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Misonix in the third quarter worth $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Misonix by 57.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Misonix by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Misonix in the third quarter worth $392,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Misonix stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. Misonix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 35.03%.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

