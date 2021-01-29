Morgan Stanley Reiterates Neutral Rating for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)

Morgan Stanley reissued their neutral rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,650 ($86.88) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS Plc (ASC.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,436.93 ($71.03).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 4,493 ($58.70) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,810.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,619.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. ASOS Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 37.70.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total transaction of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

