Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

LNXSF opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

