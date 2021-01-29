Morgan Stanley Raises The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $155.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $140.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.