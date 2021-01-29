Morgan Stanley Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $345.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.14.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $265.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

