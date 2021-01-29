Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,716,000 after acquiring an additional 768,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 67,462 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 16,515 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $383,643.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,380.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,930 shares of company stock valued at $659,476. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $483.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.31). As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

