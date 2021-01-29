Morgan Stanley Lowers Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $44.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 75,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,696,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

