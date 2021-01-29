Morgan Stanley Lowers Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $44.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.14% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 75,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,696,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.
