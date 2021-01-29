Morgan Stanley Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $165.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

American Express stock opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

