Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 871.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of ClearSign Technologies worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 37,289 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

CLIR opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market cap of $120.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.03. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

ClearSign Technologies Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

