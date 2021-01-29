Morgan Stanley Increases Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $78.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $68.14 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 46,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

