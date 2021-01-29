Morgan Stanley Increases M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $160.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.85.

NYSE:MTB opened at $137.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $71,922,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after buying an additional 440,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after buying an additional 297,979 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after buying an additional 202,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

