Morgan Stanley Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $185.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.37.

Shares of GPN opened at $182.25 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.88. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $1,319,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

