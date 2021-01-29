Morgan Stanley Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $142.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.91% from the company’s previous close.

COF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.59.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,441 shares of company stock valued at $27,142,033. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,321,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 881,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,124,000 after buying an additional 294,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

