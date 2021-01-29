Morgan Stanley Acquires 17,704 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 117.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $3.69 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

