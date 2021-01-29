Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

MCO stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,098. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.01 and its 200-day moving average is $281.42. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Moody’s by 33.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 13.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

