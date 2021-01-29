Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Lowered to C at TheStreet

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist decreased their price target on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Get Monro alerts:

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Monro by 146.4% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 840,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 499,121 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monro by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 263,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monro by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,420 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,816,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monro by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,859,000 after purchasing an additional 83,055 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.