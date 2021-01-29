Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Shares of MNPR stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $97.46 million and a PE ratio of -13.30. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

