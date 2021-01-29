Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mondi has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.