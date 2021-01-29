Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

