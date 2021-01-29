Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Shares Down 6.4%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $23.12. Approximately 764,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 934,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

MWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $513.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 4.78.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,605,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,043,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,927,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,085,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

