Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $218.16

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $218.16 and last traded at $169.70, with a volume of 810212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of -108.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $1,454,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,310,858.38. Insiders sold a total of 443,621 shares of company stock worth $55,499,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

