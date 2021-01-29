MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-2.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $603.56 million.MKS Instruments also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.96-2.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.27.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,153. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $192.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

