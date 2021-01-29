MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $207.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $207.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $124.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.27.

MKSI opened at $166.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.80. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $66.87 and a 1 year high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 194,445 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 4.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,388,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,614,000 after acquiring an additional 64,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,210,000 after buying an additional 108,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,751,000 after buying an additional 114,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

