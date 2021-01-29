MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes $287,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $3,462,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of TRV traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

