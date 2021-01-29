MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $343,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $94.19. 84,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.28. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

