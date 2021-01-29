MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $401,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.28 on Friday, reaching $353.78. 47,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.45. The company has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

