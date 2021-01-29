MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,853 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 45.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.88. 21,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,216. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

