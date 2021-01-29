MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,369 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Roku by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,398,010 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.97. 56,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,543. The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.43. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $448.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.22.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

